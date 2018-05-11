Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found near Dow's Bar in Inverness

Police hope customers of a pub in Inverness can help shed light on how a man came to be seriously injured near the premises last weekend.

The 50-year-old man was found unresponsive near Dow's Bar on Balloan Road at about 21:10 on Saturday 5 May.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital and then to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to a serious but non-life-threatening head injury.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

However, Police Scotland said officers were trying to establish how the man was injured.

'Establish his movements'

Officers plan to revisit the area on Saturday and speak to customers in an effort to gather information on where he was seen.

The injured man is described as being about 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build with receding, greying hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black boots and glasses.

Insp James Rice said: "While we do not believe the man was the victim of a crime, we are working to establish his movements before he was found.

"This is to help us establish how he may have sustained the serious injury which he has suffered."

He added: "It is possible that he may have been in the Church Street area in the city centre earlier in the evening as well."