A 25-year-old man has died in a car crash in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said he was a passenger in the Ford Focus RS which came off the B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road near Farr.

The driver was seriously injured and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident just before 07:00. The road at the scene has been closed to allow for a police investigation.