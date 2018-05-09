Man dies in crash on B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road
- 9 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has died in a car crash in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said he was a passenger in the Ford Focus RS which came off the B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road near Farr.
The driver was seriously injured and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident just before 07:00. The road at the scene has been closed to allow for a police investigation.