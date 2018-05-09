Image copyright Mcleod Family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour in 1997

The Lord Advocate has instructed an experienced prosecutor to review police handling of a man's death 21 years ago.

The body of Kevin Mcleod, 24, was found in Wick harbour on 9 February 1997.

His family believe that injuries on his body showed that he was murdered, and have criticised how police handled the case in the past.

James Wolffe QC has told his parents that the prosecutor will be from the Crown Office Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division.

Mr Mcleod's family have welcomed the review.

In a statement, the family said: "We are now hopeful that this independent review will finally reveal the answers to so many unanswered questions, including why did police ignore and fail to act on the then procurator fiscal's instruction to investigate Kevin's death as murder."

Police Scotland has previously apologised for how the former Northern Constabulary handled the case.

In a letter to Mr Mcleod's family, the Lord Advocate said he noted "that Police Scotland accepts that an instruction was given by the then-procurator fiscal to treat Kevin's death as a murder, and that Northern Constabulary failed to do that".

Image caption Kevin Mcleod's parents June and Hugh and uncle Allan believe the 24-year-old was murdered

The Lord Advocate said the review would be "thorough".

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Lord Advocate has instructed the Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division of Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to independently review the investigation carried out following the death of Kevin McLeod in February 1997, with a view to considering whether or not any further inquiries would be appropriate."

'Unexplained death'

The latest development in the case comes as Police Scotland investigates new evidence provided by the Mcleod family.

Mr Mcleod's parents said Police Scotland have told them that 15 potential witnesses in Wick and Inverness are to be interviewed.

More people could be interviewed depending on what information is provided by the 15, his parents June and Hugh Mcleod said.

Det Ch Supt Gareth Blair, head of the major crime department, said on Tuesday: "Police Scotland is actively investigating new evidence provided by the family. However, at this time the death remains unexplained.

"Our sympathies remain with Kevin's family and we would again appeal for anyone with information to please come forward."

Mr Mcleod, an electrician from Wick, was last seen alive in the early hours of 8 February 1997 while on a night out with friends in the Caithness town.

His body was recovered from the sea the following day.