Image copyright Mcleod Family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour in 1997

Police are "actively investigating new evidence" provided by the family of a man who died 21 years ago.

The body of Kevin Mcleod, 24, was found in Wick harbour on 9 February 1997.

His family believe that injuries on his body showed that he was murdered, and have criticised how police handled the case in the past.

Mr Mcleod's parents said Police Scotland have told them that 15 potential witnesses in Wick and Inverness are to be interviewed.

More people could be interviewed depending on what information is provided by the 15, his parents June and Hugh Mcleod said.

Det Ch Supt Gareth Blair, head of major crime, said: "Police Scotland is actively investigating new evidence provided by the family. However, at this time the death remains unexplained.

"Our sympathies remain with Kevin's family and we would again appeal for anyone with information to please come forward."

Mr Mcleod, an electrician from Wick, was last seen alive in the early hours of 8 February 1997 while on a night out with friends in the Caithness town.

His body was recovered from the sea the following day.