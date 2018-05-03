Image copyright Russell Neave Image caption Russell Neave's image of Wally the walrus in Orkney in March

An Arctic walrus has been spotted on the Isle of Harris in the Western Isles, according to islanders.

It is believed to be the same animal seen in North Ronaldsay and Sanday, in Orkney, and at Armadale in Sutherland in March.

The walrus, nicknamed Wally, was also reported to have been seen at Dunnet Head on the Caithness coast, also in March.

The last time a walrus had been spotted on the Scottish mainland was in 1954.

Last month, a bearded seal, another Arctic animal, was seen on Harris.

There have only about 20 recorded sightings of bearded seals in the UK.