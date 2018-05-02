Image copyright PA Image caption Taller turbines are more efficient, says the developer

What would be the UK's tallest onshore wind turbines have been proposed for a planned wind farm on Lewis.

Lewis Wind Power wants to increase the maximum height of turbines at a site at Uisinis to 200m (656ft).

The developer has also proposed increasing turbines at a site near Stornoway to a height of 187m (614ft).

It said bigger turbines are more efficient and would help to attract subsidies to a subsea cable needed for exporting power to the mainland.

For more than 10 years, it has been planned to lay the cable, known as the interconnector, to link renewable energy projects on the Western Isles with the mainland electricity grid.

Lewis Wind Power, a consortium of EDF energy and Amec Foster Wheeler, already has planning permission for a 45-turbine wind farm at Uisinis and a 36-turbine scheme near Stornoway.

Larger turbines could mean reducing the number needed at each site, the company has said.

'Political support'

Crofters are already opposed to scheme near Stornoway because the site involved is common grazing land. They have taken their case to the Scottish Land Court.

Local campaigner Rhoda MacKenzie has now raised concerns that Lewis Wind Power's new plans would mean the interconnector being just for commercial wind farms.

She said smaller-scale community renewable energy schemes would not be able to also sell power to the mainland electricity grid.

She said: "If the interconnector is going to be used solely for commercial developers then the community cannot stand in favour of it.

"We hope that the Land Court will uphold our objection.

"The other thing that we see as being vitally important is that we get political support from Holyrood to put pressure on EDF to compromise on this development, and get significantly more community benefit that is currently on the table."