Image copyright Leanne Milne Image caption Milly recovering at home after treatment by vets

A cat has been injured after being shot with an air weapon pellet in Fort Augustus.

Police are investigating the incident which the kitten, Milly, survived following treatment by vets in Fort William.

Milly's owner Leanne Milne said she was left upset and worried after finding Milly hurt and covered in blood.

Police Scotland said officers inquiries into Thursday's incident were ongoing.

Image copyright Leanne Milne Image caption An X-ray image showing the pellet inside the kitten

A police spokesman said: "Police are currently investigating an incident where a cat was found injured in the Abertarff Place area of Fort Augustus.

"We were made aware shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday 26 April and inquiries are ongoing."