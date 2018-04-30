Image copyright Groove Loch Ness Image caption Idris Elba is a house music DJ and producer

Actor Idris Elba is to make his Scottish DJ debut at this summer's Groove Loch Ness dance music festival.

Known for his TV roles in Luther and The Wire and films including Thor: Ragnarock and Pacific Rim, Elba is also a house music DJ and producer.

DJ Marc "MK" Kinchen Hannah Wants and Ben Nicky have also been confirmed for Groove on 18 August.

The festival is held close to the shore of Loch Ness at Dores, near Inverness.