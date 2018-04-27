A man has been jailed for 40 months after he attacked another man in his home twice on the same day.

George Harper left his victim bruised and battered in the first assault before returning later to attack him with a knife and a radiator panel.

Ross Mackinnon was attacked in his home in Wick, in Caithness, and required surgery to remove a piece of broken knife blade from an arm.

Harper, 36, of Wick, was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He admitted assaulting Mr Mackinnon to his injury on 12 December last year by entering his home uninvited and repeatedly punching and striking him with a pan on the head and body.

Harper also pled guilty to further assaulting him on the same day by returning to the property armed with the knife and repeatedly striking him with the weapon and a radiator panel.

Judge Lady Scott told him that she would have sentenced him for five years for the assaults, but reduced the sentence following his guilty pleas.

Advocate depute Iain McSporran told the court: "The Crown has no clear information as to why the accused assaulted his victim."

"It is understood that the accused's position is that it had something to do with his being unhappy with the victim's association with a female that the accused was in a relationship with."

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: "The lady in question confirmed to the police that Harper gets a bit jealous if she speaks to other men."