Lairg search resumes for elderly fisherman
- 27 April 2018
A search resumed at first light for man in his 80s who went missing while fishing a river in the Highlands.
The man had been on the River Oykel near Lairg in Sutherland. He was reported missing at about 18:50 on Thursday.
Police said a "multi-agency search" has taken place for the man, who is thought to have been close to Oykel Bridge.
The Dornoch RNLI lifeboat team have been undertaking a renewed search of the river.