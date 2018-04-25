Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of the seven airports in the proposal

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) is holding public consultation on plans to centralise air traffic control for seven of its 11 airports.

Costing about £28m, the plan involves airports at Inverness, Sumburgh, Dundee, Wick John O'Groats, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Unmanned towers at the sites would feed information to a central hub.

Trade union Prospect has concerns that centralisation would impact on safety and lead to job losses.

Hial has said the proposal, including its safety case, would be fully evaluated.