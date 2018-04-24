Image copyright CalMac Image caption CalMac's services are operating to an amended timetable

West coast ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has said its staff have been working almost "round the clock" to ease disruption to its routes.

The problems have been caused by repairs to a boat overrunning.

CalMac staff have been working overtime to reassign bookings to an amended timetable.

The company said its priority was responding to its customers and staff had handled more than 12,500 inquiries in the last five days.

Whisky festival

CalMac said each of its 26 island destinations remained "very much open for business".

It said all customers booked to travel up until 23 May would have their travel arrangements confirmed by Wednesday 25 April.

It said it was making "every effort" to return to its normal timetable and scheduled services by 23 May.

Managing director Robbie Drummond said: 'We originally thought this temporary timetable would be until the end of May but I'm pleased we will be aiming to bring this forward by a week."

He said for Islay it would mean that normal service should be resumed before the island's popular whisky festival.