Belgian woman leaves thousands in her will to Inverness
- 24 April 2018
A Belgian woman has left nearly £12,000 in her will to the city of Inverness.
Ghent-born Lydia Geernaert is believed to have either visited or spent time on a holiday in the city.
Inverness provost Helen Carmichael has written to the executors of her will to express thanks for the "generous gift".
The money has been placed in the City of Inverness Common Good Fund which is dedicated to benefit the residents of the Burgh of Inverness.