Body found in police hunt for pensioner

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Phyllis Robin was last seen in the Aultgrishan area on Friday night.

Police searching for a missing pensioner in the Highlands have found her body.

Phyllis Robin, 78, was last seen in her nightclothes in the Aultgrishan area of Gairloch on Friday evening.

Officers launched a search for the pensioner, amid growing concern for her welfare.

They confirmed that a body found on the shoreline at Lonemore, near Gairloch, on Saturday afternoon was that of Ms Robin.

In a statement, the force said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.