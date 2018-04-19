Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Residents have been asked for information on their experiences of ticks

Scientists have sought help from islanders as part of their research into ticks found in Uist and the Lyme-disease causing bacteria they carry.

There are concerns the incidence of Lyme disease in Uist is far greater than that on neighbouring islands in the Western Isles.

University of Glasgow researchers are trying to better understand the problem.

They have asked islanders to provide details on their experiences of ticks.

Two public questionnaires have been made available to survey tick bites on people and pets, and efforts to prevent tick-borne diseases in livestock in the Western Isles.

NHS Western Isles, vets and Scottish Natural Heritage are involved in the awareness programme.