Man dies at Inverness Airport industrial estate
- 17 April 2018
A man died at an industrial estate at Inverness Airport at the weekend, Police Scotland has said.
Emergency services were alerted to the 26-year-old's sudden death at Dalcross Industrial Estate at about 23:30 on Saturday.
Police said initial inquiries revealed that there were no suspicious circumstances.
A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."