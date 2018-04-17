Image copyright Google Image caption Two new housing developments have been proposed for Evanton

Highland councillors are due to consider plans for two major new housing developments in Evanton in Easter Ross.

Building firm Makar Limited wants to construct 160 new homes on the north east side of the village.

The development would have space set aside for a children's play areas, allotments and business premises.

Highland Housing Alliance has proposed the other, 150-home development on the western edge of Evanton.