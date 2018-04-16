Image copyright RZSS/Siân Addison Image caption The cub was born at the Highland Wildlife Park in December

The UK's first polar bear cub to be born in 25 years is male.

Born at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kincraig, in December, the sex of the cub was confirmed when it was given a health check earlier on Monday.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland park are preparing a list of "suitable names" for the public to choose from for the cub.

The park's Una Richardson, said: "It was very exciting to find out we have a little boy."

The head keeper responsible for carnivores added: "Next we need to give him a name and our keepers are coming up with a suitable list which we will soon ask the public to choose from on social media.

"This will help us engage with as wide an audience as possible to raise awareness of the threats polar bears are facing in the wild and the need to protect this magnificent species."

The cub is one of four polar bears at the park in the Cairngorms.

His parents Victoria and Arktos and a second adult male called Walker are the others.

The cub is expected to remain with his mother for at least two years.