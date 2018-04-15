Image copyright David Crocker/Geograph Image caption The tremor was felt in the village of Kinlochewe in Wester Ross

An earthquake with a magnitude tremor measuring 2.2 has hit the Highlands.

The tremor was recorded at Kinlochewe by the British Geological Society at 17:57 on Friday. There have been no reports of any damage.

The largest known earthquake in Scotland occurred near Loch Awe in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

There are roughly 200-300 quakes in Britain every year, but the vast majority are so small that no one notices them.

However, between 20-30 are over 2.0 magnitude which can be felt over a wider area.