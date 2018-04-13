Image copyright TeamHamish Image caption Lily and her brother Hamish

A girl has been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in recognition of charity work she does in memory of her brother.

Lily Hey's brother Hamish died last year at the age of eight following a battle against cancer.

The 11-year-old and her family are raising funds to create a beach-front community feature in their home town in Nairn.

Lily's grandmother Liz Bow has also been invited to the wedding.

More than 1,000 members of the public have been invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle for the occasion on 19 May.

Charity workers, school children, royal household members and Windsor residents are among those invited.

Lily's parents, Susan and Sam, will accompany her and her grandmother to the wedding as guests.

Image copyright TeamHamish Image caption Hamish's family are raising funds to create a new community asset for Nairn

Hamish was two years old in 2011 when he was diagnosed with a metastatic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma - a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer.

Months of intensive treatment followed, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Hamish also had pioneering surgery called rotationplasty which resulted in him having a prosthetic limb.

In March 2016, Hamish was diagnosed with a DIPG, an aggressive, inoperable tumour within the brainstem.

It was unconnected to his earlier cancer, and there was no cure.

The diagnosis came when Susan was receiving treatment herself for breast cancer.

The Hey family raised funds to support charities that helped Hamish with his treatment and care.

In May last year, following Hamish's death, the family set up TeamHamish to raise money for the building of a new community feature in Nairn.