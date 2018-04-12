Image copyright Atlantis Resources Image caption Further turbines have been proposed for the site in the Pentland Firth

The construction element of the first phase of the world's largest tidal stream array has been completed.

The MeyGen scheme in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth off the Caithness coast involves four tidal turbines.

Altantis Resources Ltd, which has been leading the project, said the scheme would now begin a 25-year phase of generating electricity.

The four turbines have the capacity to generate 6MW. More of the devices have been proposed for the site.

The project has received support from the Scottish government, Scottish Enterprise, Highland and Islands Enterprise, Crown Estate Scotland, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: "Support from the Scottish government has been instrumental in getting the company to this stage.

"From granting a marine licence in 2014, to providing over £23m of investment in phase 1A of the project, and to officially launching the project in 2016, Scottish Ministers have been actively involved in MeyGen's success from the start."