Highlands & Islands

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on A9 at Tain

  • 12 April 2018

Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A9 in Easter Ross.

Police Scotland said the road was closed in both directions at Tain

The emergency services were alerted to the crash at the junction with Knockbreck Road at about 11:30.

There is no information at this stage on whether anyone was injured.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites