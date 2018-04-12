Multiple vehicles involved in crash on A9 at Tain
- 12 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A9 in Easter Ross.
Police Scotland said the road was closed in both directions at Tain
The emergency services were alerted to the crash at the junction with Knockbreck Road at about 11:30.
There is no information at this stage on whether anyone was injured.