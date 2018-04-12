Image copyright Google

Royal Mail is proposing to relocate its Inverness mail centre and delivery office to a new site in the city.

The planned move from properties on Railway Terrace and Strothers Lane to a new site in Seafield Road would involve investment of £6.6m.

Royal Mail said if the relocation goes head, there would be no impact on deliveries.

The company has started discussions with the Communication Workers Union and its staff on the planned move.

Royal Mail said the increasing amount of housing in Inverness was a factor behind the need to move to a bigger site.

It said the new site would have more than double the amount of operational indoor floor space, which is expected to include new sorting automation in the future.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP, Fergus Ewing, said he would welcome "significant investment" in Inverness by Royal Mail.

He added: "This is very positive news indeed for the Highland capital."

The Scottish Council for Development and Industry's Highlands and Islands director, Fraser Grieve, said: "It's welcome that Royal Mail are to invest in a new sorting office for Inverness.

"Not only will it ensure that the facilities are there to meet future postal needs but it will open up potential redevelopment of a key site in the centre of the city."