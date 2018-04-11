Long diversion after Laggan swing bridge jams open
- 11 April 2018
A swing bridge on the Caledonian Canal has jammed open leading to the closure of the A82 at the scene and a lengthy diversion to get around it.
The bridge at Laggan in Lochaber became jammed at about 11:25.
Traffic Scotland has given details on its website of the 154 miles (248km) diversion.
Further updates on the road closure will also be provided by Traffic Scotland.