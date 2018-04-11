Image copyright Google Image caption The bridge is on the Caledonian Canal

A swing bridge on the Caledonian Canal has jammed open leading to the closure of the A82 at the scene and a lengthy diversion to get around it.

The bridge at Laggan in Lochaber became jammed at about 11:25.

Traffic Scotland has given details on its website of the 154 miles (248km) diversion.

Further updates on the road closure will also be provided by Traffic Scotland.