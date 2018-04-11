Image copyright Gregor Morrison/Kenny O'Brien Image caption The challenge to climb the equivalent of a mile each was completed at an indoor climbing centre

Two climbers have each climbed the equivalent of a mile to raise funds for a rescue team that went to the aid of one of their friends.

Wearing kilts, Gregor Morrison and Kenny O'Brien made dozens of laps of a 30m (98ft) high climbing wall at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.

The pair, from Edinburgh, raised more than £2,300 for Cairngorm MRT.

Their friend Glenn Gordon, an experienced climber, was rescued by the team after he broke a leg in a fall.

Image copyright Gregor Morrison/Kenny O'Brien Image caption Gregor Morrison and Kenny O'Brien did the climbing in kilts

Image copyright Gregor Morrison/Kenny O'Brien Image caption The men made dozens of laps of the climbing wall

Mr Gordon fell while climbing on the Mess of Pottage in Coire an t-Sneachda in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms in January.

His two friends said they wanted to do something to thank the rescue team for its quick response to the incident.