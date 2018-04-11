Image copyright PA Image caption HMS Sutherland was given the freedom of the county of Sutherland in 2011

A Royal Navy warship with close links to the Highlands is to join in efforts to enforce international trade sanctions on North Korea.

HMS Sutherland was given the freedom of the county of Sutherland seven years ago, and has made frequent visits to Invergordon in Easter Ross.

The Type 23 frigate is to monitor illegal trading at sea by North Korea.

The UN, US and EU implemented the sanctions in response to the country's nuclear weapons programme.

The Royal Navy said HMS Sutherland, alongside amphibious assault ship HMS Albion, would be involved in the monitoring work "in the coming months".

HMS Sutherland is already in the region where it has been involved in training exercises.

The ship's visit to Invergordon in 2011 when it was given the freedom of Sutherland was cut short due to a deployment off Libya.

Hebrides range

Another Type 23 frigate, HMS Argyll, is also heading for the Asia-Pacific region to take part in a training exercise with Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Last year, HMS Argyll, carried out the first firing trials of the Royal Navy's new air missile defence system.

The Sea Ceptor missiles were launched from the ship on Scotland's Hebrides Rocket Range.

The weapons can intercept and destroy enemy missiles travelling at supersonic speeds.

Sea Ceptors are to be installed on all Type 23 frigates to protect the Royal Navy's new aircraft carriers.