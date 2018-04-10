Image copyright LBT/Colgan family Image caption Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of 10 February

The brother of missing Inverness man Liam Colgan is set to return to Hamburg after two "credible sightings" were reported.

Eamonn Colgan, 33, was on his stag weekend in Hamburg when Liam vanished in the early hours of 10 February.

Friends and relatives last saw him in the Veermaster Bar and he was later caught on CCTV in the Baumwall area.

German police and the family have led large-scale searches for Liam, 29, in the area without success.

But two new sightings were reported last week prompting Eamonn to return.

The Dundee-based police officer and his fiancée Susan Dolan, from Carnoustie, have postponed their wedding while the search for Liam continues.

The couple were due to get married on 2 March.

Image caption Eamonn Colgan says his brother would not go anywhere without letting his family know

An update on the Help Find Liam Colgan Facebook page said: "On Thursday last week our hope for a positive outcome was renewed due to two credible sightings being reported in Altona and at the Reeperbahn.

"On the strength of these sightings Liam's brother Eamonn and his partner Susan will return to Hamburg this week to give fresh impetus to the search.

"One of the sightings provided us with a photograph which, whilst not conclusive, was the decisive factor for Liam's family to make this trip.

"Whilst we are not overly optimistic regarding the photo we have received we feel there are similar characteristics between the male in the photo and Liam that need to be investigated.

"We must also consider that Liam has been missing two months now and his appearance will have changed.

"Our assumption is still that Liam may have suffered a head injury and is unaware of who he is."

Photo appeal

The family have urged anyone who thinks they have spotted Liam to try and speak to him and take a photo, if it is safe to do so.

They have also appealed for any sightings to be reported to Hamburg Police or the Facebook page.

A body found in a river in the Wandsbek area of Hamburg last week has been identified and is not Mr Colgan.

The Colgan family said: "We send our heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family."