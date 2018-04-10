Image caption Electricity generation at the scheme was interrupted by the tunnel collapse

SSE Generation has won more than £100m in compensation over the collapse of a tunnel at its Glendoe hydro scheme almost 10 years ago.

In August 2009, just months after it had opened Glendoe, near Fort Augustus, was shut down by the rock fall.

Operations did not resume at the scheme until almost three years later.

SSE took legal action against engineering contractor Hochtief, but lost. The energy company has now won compensation in an appeal.

In 2016, Lord Woolman, a judge at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, ruled that the main part of SSE Generation's claim had failed.

Now two of the three judges who considered the appeal have ruled in favour of the firm.

The senior judge, the Lord President Lord Carloway, said the court ought to refuse the reclaiming motion brought by SSE Generation and adhere to the ruling of Lord Woolman.

But Lord Menzies and Lord Glennie said the appeal should be allowed and that SSE Generation should be awarded more than £107m over the cost of the recovery project along with a further £1m damages.