Caledonian MacBrayne's oldest ferry MV Eigg 'retired'
- 9 April 2018
Caledonian MacBrayne has withdrawn the oldest ferry in its fleet after more than 45 years of operation on west coast routes.
The MV Eigg, the last of eight Island-class vessels, was launched in 1975.
Capable of carrying 75 passengers and fives cars, the ferry's main route was Oban to Lismore.
The MV Eigg, which is to be sold off, also occasionally operated out of Largs, Lochranza, Tobermory, Iona, Raasay and Lochaline.