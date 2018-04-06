Image copyright RNLI

A 77-year-old walker was airlifted to hospital for treatment after falling from a cliff on a Highland beach.

The incident happened on a remote beach north of Balintore on Thursday afternoon.

The Invergordon lifeboat was sent to the scene, alongside the coastguard team from Portmahomack and Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics.

A coastguard rescue helicopter flew the man to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for further treatment.