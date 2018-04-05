Major wildfire breaks out on Isle of Rum

Image copyright Seonaidh Mackenzie Image caption The fire spread across the hillside of the Black Cuilin of Rum last night

A major wildfire has broken out on the Isle of Rum on the Inner Hebrides.

The blaze started on Wednesday evening and quickly spread across the hillside of the Black Cuillin of Rum.

Fire crews were due to arrive in the area by boat and helicopter to try and bring the blaze under control.

Conservationists from Rum Deer Research, who study red deer on the island, said the fire could affect their study areas and research buildings.

They tweeted on Wednesday: "Fire on margins of our study area and research buildings could be under threat if the wind changes.

"Helicopters and fire fighters arriving in the morning. Hoping for rain."