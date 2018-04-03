Body found in missing hillwalker search

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Mitchell failed to return from a walk in Wester Ross in February

A body has been found in the search for a hillwalker who has been missing in the Highlands since February.

Stephen Mitchell, 57, from Perthshire, failed to return from a walk in the Strathcarron area of Wester Ross on 24 February.

A body was found in the hills above nearby Attadale by a member of the public on Monday.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but police said Mr Mitchell's family had been informed.

Sgt Bryan Chalmers said: "Police Scotland would like to thank the tireless efforts of Torridon, other mountain rescue teams and all the partner agencies involved in this protracted search.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Mitchell's family at this sad time."