Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police believe Jordan Holding's car left the A96 and collided with a verge

A car belonging to a missing man has been found at the side of the road in the Highlands.

Jordan Holding, 29, was last seen in Nairn town centre at about 02:30 on Monday.

His black Honda Civic car was found by police officers at the side of the A96 road shortly before the turn off for Auldearn at about 03:00.

Police said it was out of character for him not be in touch with family and friends.

They said they were concerned for his welfare.

Insp Mike Middlehurst said: "It is believed that Jordan's vehicle left the road and collided with the verge. We are asking that anyone who saw Jordan or his vehicle around this time to contact police. It is possibly he may have been given a lift by someone travelling in the area.

"We just want to trace him to make sure he is ok and not been injured in any way."

Jordan is described as white, 6ft 2inch tall and has a slim build. He has dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a navy coloured fleece, black jeans and black shoes.