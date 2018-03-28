Image caption The horse lived in a semi-detached house for two winters before being removed

A council's decision to remove a horse from a woman's home has been upheld by a sheriff.

Stephanie Noble moved Grey Lady Too into her house on Lewis on Christmas Eve 2012 because she said there was nowhere suitable to keep her.

The horse was removed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar two years later on welfare grounds. Ms Noble challenged the local authority's decision to do this.

Sheriff David Sutherland has now upheld the actions of the comhairle.

The sheriff's judgement, which includes an instruction that the horse be sold, follows the case having being heard at Stornoway Sheriff Court.

Grey Lady Too had lived in Ms Noble's semi-detached house for two winters before it was removed.

Image caption Grey Lady Too was stabled elsewhere by the comhairle

The comhairle has welcomed the judgement.

A spokesman said: "From the outset, the comhairle's concern in this matter has been the welfare of the animal and we welcome the court's decision which validates the comhairle's position and actions.

"We will take time to consider the details of the judgement carefully and await passage of the period for any appeal to be lodged.

"Grey Lady Too was removed by the Comhairle in 2014 because of unsuitable stabling arrangements."