£2m project to strengthen Caledonian Canal weir completed
- 28 March 2018
The lifespan of a weir designed by the famous 19th Century Scottish engineer Thomas Telford has been extended in a £2m project.
The Ness Weir near Inverness raises the water level to allow boats using the Caledonian Canal to move through Loch Dochfour and into Loch Ness.
It was constructed between 1825 and 1830.
The Scottish government funded the project to reinforce the weir with steel piles.