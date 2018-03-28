Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption The Scottish government funded the Ness Weir project

The lifespan of a weir designed by the famous 19th Century Scottish engineer Thomas Telford has been extended in a £2m project.

The Ness Weir near Inverness raises the water level to allow boats using the Caledonian Canal to move through Loch Dochfour and into Loch Ness.

It was constructed between 1825 and 1830.

The Scottish government funded the project to reinforce the weir with steel piles.