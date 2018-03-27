Barn owl stolen from enclosure in Callanish on Lewis
- 27 March 2018
Police are investigating the theft of a barn owl in the Western Isles.
Scamp, a six-year-old domesticated bird of prey, was found to be missing from his enclosure in Callanish, Lewis, last week.
The owl's owner Dr Junita MacLeod and her husband Don part of the enclosure had been damaged. The couple are concerned for the bird's wellbeing.
Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report about the theft and were investigating.