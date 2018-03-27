Image copyright LBT/Colgan family Image caption Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of 10 February

The brother of a man who vanished in Hamburg more than six weeks ago says there is no obvious reason the "laid back, doting uncle" would disappear.

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, vanished during his brother Eamonn's stag party in Hamburg in the early hours of Saturday 10 February.

His family believe he may be suffering amnesia and has since travelled beyond the city.

Eamonn said: "We miss him greatly, all his family and friends do."

The Dundee-based police officer and his fiancée Susan Dolan, from Carnoustie, have postponed their wedding while the search continues for Liam. The 33 year olds were due to get married on 2 March.

Eamonn told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams Programme: "We are just trying to balance everything.

"We have two children and I am back at work now and trying to balance all this with trying to do everything to help find Liam."

'Liam's car'

Eamonn said there had been no incident, such as a "run-in" with another group before Liam became separated from the stag party, that would explain his disappearance.

He said: "Liam is very laid back, very positive, a very proud and doting uncle to my two children.

"He's never been restricted in what he's wanted to do in his life. There is no reason that he would take off and not let us know."

Image caption Eamonn Colgan says his brother would not go anywhere without letting his family know

Eamonn said his hopes of finding his brother were reinforced by those of strangers who were assisting in the search.

He said: "It's incredible the help we've had from strangers. If they can be hopeful, then I can be that way as well.

"We've been told the efforts by ourselves and others in trying to find Liam in Hamburg is unprecedented. That makes me feel confident that we are doing everything we can to find him."

Eamonn added: "We come across constant reminders of Liam, like toys he's given to our children and his car is still here from when we went off on the stag do."

'Different countries'

Liam's family believe it possible he was suffering amnesia having maybe tripping and falling while lost in Hamburg.

Eamonn said that while his brother's survival instincts continued to function, such as being able to find food and drink, he may not know who he is, or where he is due to the effects of amnesia.

The missing persons charity, the Lucie Blackman Trust, has told the family that it was "easy" for people to lose themselves in continental Europe.

Eamonn said: "The trust says it is a lot easier than getting lost here, and that people with a head injury have ended up in different countries than the one they went missing in.

"Recently, our mum travelled over for the time since he went missing and it gave her a greater understanding of the scale of Hamburg, how freely someone could move around Hamburg and also out of the city."