Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Police Scotland were alerted to the car entering the water on Monday afternoon

A 43-year-old man and woman aged 48 have died after their car went off a road into a loch in the Highlands.

Police Scotland were alerted to the car entering Little Loch Broom in Wester Ross at about 15:45 on Monday.

The car had left the A832, close to Ardessie, near Dundonnell. Police said no other vehicles were involved and no-one else was injured.

The man and woman have been named locally as Ross McCrimmon and Rose Bassett.

The road was closed for about six hours after the incident and has now reopened.

Emergency services along with coastguard and RNLI volunteers responded to the incident. Stornoway Coastguard was also sent.

Sgt Gregor Hay, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the two people who have died at this sad time.

"Inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a red Honda Civic travelling in the area at the time contact police."