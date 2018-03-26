Emergency services have responded to reports of a car going into Little Loch Broom in Wester Ross.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 15:45.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was in the car when it went into the water from the A832, near Ardessie.

Coastguard volunteers from Gairloch and Ullapool are assisting the emergency services. The road has been closed while searches are carried out.