Image copyright BBC Sport Scotland Image caption Daniel MacKay has returned to his classes at Millburn Academy after his busy weekend

A 16-year-old has described having the "best weekend" playing football.

Daniel MacKay, of Inverness, scored in a Scotland U18 2-0 win over England in York on Saturday.

On Sunday, he set up the goal that won Inverness Caledonian Thistle the Scottish Challenge Cup final against Dumbarton in Perth.

After his weekend antics, the teenager is back at school at Inverness' Millburn Academy studying Geography, Maths, English and PE.

Daniel set up the stoppage-time goal by his Inverness Caley Thistle team-mate Carl Tremarco in Sunday's 1-0 cup final win.

He told BBC Sport Scotland: "It feels amazing. I did not think when I came on I would have that impact.

"There was no better feeling that seeing the goal go in the back of the net."

Image copyright PA Image caption Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC lifted the Scottish Challenge Cup on Sunday

Inverness Caley Thistle is Daniel's boyhood team.

On Saturday, he scored for his country against England in York before Inverness manager John Robertson gave him a lift back to Scotland.

Daniel said: "The gaffer came all the way down and then drove me to Edinburgh where I stayed the night before meeting up with all the boys for a pre-match lunch.

"It's been the best weekend."