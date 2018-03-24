Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened at a flat in Oldtown Road in Inverness

A woman has been rescued from a fire at a flat in Inverness.

It started late on Friday evening in Oldtown Road in the city.

Neighbours were evacuated and the woman was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke.

The fire was contained within the property and the woman was released following treatment. Police Scotland praised quick-thinking officers for the rescue.