Image caption A drive-through bakery forms part of the proposals

Plans for a new hotel, restaurant and retail development in Tomatin have been submitted to Highland Council.

The £10m proposals, put forward by the Tomatin Trading Company, also include a "pay at pump" fuel station.

Under the plans, the hotel would have 97 bedrooms, the restaurant would have 200 seats and there would be a farm shop and a drive-through bakery.

The development site was formerly occupied by a Little Chef restaurant which closed in 2006.