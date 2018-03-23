Image copyright Fusion Marine

An Argyll fish farm pen manufacturer is set to become part of an Inverness-based marine equipment company.

Fusion Marine Ltd, which is based in Barcaldine, near Oban, and the Gael Force Group have signed terms.

The deal is scheduled to be completed early next month.

The two companies said they saw the move as an "excellent strategic fit" that would allow them to "combine resources and experience".