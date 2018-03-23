A man has been reported in connection with 39 crimes and offences at 31 different locations in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said the 43-year-old man from the County Durham area had been reported to the procurator fiscal.

The incidents involved numerous thefts, including housebreakings, thefts of vehicles and vandalism to properties, according to the force.

Police said the incidents took place last summer over a "large geographical area" in Ross-shire and Sutherland.

Det Insp Scott Macdonald said: "This was a complex investigation due to the geography covered and the volume of incidents which have ultimately made up this report.

"We are grateful to the many members of the public who have provided information which has been of assistance during our enquiries."