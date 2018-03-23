Image copyright Loch Ness Knit Fest Image caption The festival is being held for the third time

A knit and natter lounge will be among the events at this year's Loch Ness Knit Fest.

The world's fastest knitter will lead one of the 30 workshops which will be taking place at the event in Inverness Leisure Centre in October.

Shetland-born Hazel Tindall earned her title by knitting 255 stitches in three minutes in 2004.

Knitting pattern designer Anna Maltz and fibre designer Chrissie Day are also among the special guests.

Image copyright Loch Ness Knit Fest Image caption Organisers hope to build on the success of 2017's festival

The festival, being held for a third time, will run from 19-21 October.

Festival director Cecilia Grigor said organisers hoped to build on the success of last year's event, which drew a crowd of 1,500 people and generated an estimated £300,000 for the local economy.

She said: "Most festival-goers visited for over three days, which was great for accommodation providers, restaurants, attractions and more.

"The event is now firmly in the crafting calendar and gives us a chance to welcome the world to the Highlands of Scotland.

"The yarn-focused programme is enhanced with performances from musicians, produce tasting, sightseeing tours and other unique experiences to promote the very best that the Highlands has to offer."