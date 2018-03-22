Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Taylor will be supervised for a further five years on his release from prison

A man who raped two women has been jailed for nine years.

James Taylor, 26, carried out his first attack at a house in Wick around 2011 before carrying out the second sex assault in Dingwall in 2016.

Taylor, who denied the crimes, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of two rape charges.

He was further found guilty of two assault accusations following a trial in Edinburgh.

Lord Boyd told Taylor that he had shown no "remorse" or "insight in the harm caused".

The judge went on: "You blame everybody, but yourself.

"You have an extensive and appalling record, which includes crimes of violence."

As well as the jail-term, Taylor will be supervised for a further five years on his release.

He was placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Det Insp Muriel Fuller, of Police Scotland, said: "I would like to commend the bravery of his victims who assisted the police with this inquiry.

"Their courage means that Taylor will now face the consequences of his actions."