Image copyright Mairi Watkins Image caption Mairi Watkins and her daughter Emma

Two mothers from Scotland have told of their joy at taking part in a video made to mark World Down's Syndrome Day.

Mairi Watkins and Julie Thompson Hunter are among 50 mums in the Carpool Karaoke-style video with their children Emma and Ruben.

The video features the use of Makaton - a form of sign language.

James Cordon, whose TV celebrity-packed Carpool Karaoke inspired the format of the video, has described it as "beautiful".

The video, which features Christina Perri's song A Thousand Years, has been viewed almost two million times online.

'Great little family'

Mairi, from Glasgow, said her daughter Emma communicates using Makaton on a daily basis.

She said having a day dedicated to Down's syndrome was important for raising awareness.

Mairi told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams Programme: "It advocates for the rights, wellbeing and inclusion of people with Down's syndrome.

"I think it just gets the message out there that we are not that different really. People with Down's syndrome live typical lives. They can get jobs, live independently and can get married."

Julie, from Tongue in Sutherland and who appears in the video with her son Ruben, said: "It's just so exciting that the video has gone out.

"Having a child with Down's syndrome is not the end of the world, it's the beginning of a new world.

"The hashtag that goes with the video, #wouldntchangeathing, is just so true.

"We have a great little family here and I wouldn't change it for the world."