Image copyright @sivakophotography Image caption The image courtesy of Phil Clark/@sivakophotography of the swimmer and winchman

The moment an open water swimmer told a coastguard helicopter winchman that he was not in difficulty has been captured in an image.

A dolphin watcher raised the alarm after he believed the swimmer was in trouble in tidal narrows of the Moray Firth off Fort George, near Ardersier.

The winchman lowered was lowered into the sea to lift the swimmer.

RNLI Kessock, whose lifeboat was launched, said the alarm had been raised with good intent.

The swimmer in Monday afternoon's callout is understood to be experienced in open water conditions.

Image copyright Peter Black/RNLI Image caption The winchman is raised back to the coastguard helicopter in a photograph by Peter Black/RNLI

Phil Clark, the dolphin watcher who made the call and went on to capture the image of the swimmer and winchman, has been praised by RNLI Kessock for raising his concerns.

The winchman involved was part of Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew. Inverness Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Invergordon were also called out.

Sea and weather conditions at the time were calm.

Image copyright Peter Black/RNLI Image caption RNLI Kessock's lifeboat with Fort George in the background

Dan Holland, of RNLI Kessock, said: "The member of the public did exactly the right thing in calling for help when they saw someone in difficulty.

"Knowing what to do at a time like this can make a significant difference to the outcome of the situation.

"We would encourage everyone else do exactly the same thing if they saw someone in difficulty in the water. Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."