Image copyright Keith Hill/Glencoe Mountain Ski Patrol Image caption Keith Hill and his Darth Vader snowman

A ski patroller at the Glencoe Mountain snowsports centre has been making the most of the snowy conditions by building a Darth Vader snowman.

Keith Hill built the Star Wars villain earlier this week during what skiers call blue bird conditions; cold, calm and sunny weather with lots of snow.

After constructing his Vader, Keith was spotted by his colleagues having a light saber battle with the snowman.

To quote the villain, Keith's creation was: "Impressive, most impressive".

Image copyright Keith Hill, Glencoe Mountain Ski Patrol