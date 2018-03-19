Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The new rugby clubhouse while under construction last year

The Princess Royal has officially opened Highland Rugby Club's new clubhouse and international-standard synthetic rugby pitch in Inverness.

The facilities were constructed as part of Highland Council's Inverness West Link road project.

The official opening by Princess Anne has also been marked by a primary schools touch rugby festival.

About 470 primary six pupils from the Inverness area are taking part in the festival.